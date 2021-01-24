Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $14.86 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

