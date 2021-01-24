Aurubis’ (AIAGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Aurubis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

AIAGY opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Aurubis has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

