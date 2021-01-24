Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $161.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

