AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 11.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in AutoZone by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,227.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,200.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,177.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,324 shares of company stock valued at $56,705,108 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

