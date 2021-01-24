Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.27. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

In related news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

