Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 74,030 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

V opened at $202.02 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.