Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,760 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,579,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 713.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $258,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $103.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

