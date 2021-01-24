Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 60,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 46,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 310,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 52,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.52, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

