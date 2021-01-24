Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 15,849 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,849 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $116.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

