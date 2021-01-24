Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 19,539 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $158.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.82. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

