Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,786 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 230.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 53.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $255.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.65. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.