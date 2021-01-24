Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.94.

AVYA opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. Equities analysts expect that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at $7,769,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 6.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156,067 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the third quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the third quarter valued at $2,709,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

