AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVEVF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Investec raised shares of AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AVEVA Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $68.65.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

