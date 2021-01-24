Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.83.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 418,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 103,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.