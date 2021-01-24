AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €21.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been given a €21.50 ($25.29) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.84 ($29.22) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA SA (CS.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.05 ($27.12).

AXA SA (CS.PA) stock opened at €19.21 ($22.60) on Friday. AXA SA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.78.

AXA SA (CS.PA) Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

