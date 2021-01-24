Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00851809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00054005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.03 or 0.04471112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018203 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.