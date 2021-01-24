B. Riley Raises Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target to $14.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

