Baader Bank Reiterates “€6.80” Price Target for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1)

Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.72 ($5.56).

Get Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) alerts:

Shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) stock opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 million and a PE ratio of -15.64. Ceconomy AG has a 52 week low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

About Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F)

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.