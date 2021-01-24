Baader Bank Reiterates €76.00 Price Target for BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAS. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.59 ($80.70).

Shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €66.28 ($77.98) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.68. BASF SE has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €69.24 ($81.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

