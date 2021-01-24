Badger DAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.02 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00037397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $27.67 million and approximately $23.02 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00055563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00129226 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00283426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00071532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.24 or 1.02374041 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

Badger DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

