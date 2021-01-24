BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAESY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. 196,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,089. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

