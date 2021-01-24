Ballast Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.55 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.