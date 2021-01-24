Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BALY. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bally’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.25.

Bally’s stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.86 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $597,650. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.