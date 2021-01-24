Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of BOH opened at $84.11 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.