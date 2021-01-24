Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Receives C$97.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$97.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

TSE BMO opened at C$97.60 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$55.76 and a 52 week high of C$104.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.12.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5199997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

