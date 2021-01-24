Barclays Boosts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $35.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.24.

Shares of PING opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.43, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,095,966.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,222,261 shares of company stock valued at $139,039,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

