Barclays Lowers KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

KNOP opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $560.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.28. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

