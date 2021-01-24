Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ESYJY stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

