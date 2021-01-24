Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NVS stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $221.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

