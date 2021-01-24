Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of IMI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IMI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

