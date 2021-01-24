BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.59 ($80.70).

Shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €66.28 ($77.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. BASF SE has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €69.24 ($81.46). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion and a PE ratio of -31.02.

BASF SE (BAS.F) Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

