BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAS. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.59 ($80.70).

ETR BAS opened at €66.28 ($77.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.68. BASF SE has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €69.24 ($81.46).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

