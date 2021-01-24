Beaxy Market Capitalization Achieves $867,208.85 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $867,208.85 and $1,300.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00073789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00769601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.71 or 0.04447863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017968 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins. Beaxy's official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com.

The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

