Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDC. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.85.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Belden has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.36 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Analysts expect that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In related news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Belden by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Belden by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Belden by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Belden by 11.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

