Benchmark Boosts Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $59.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.79.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,376 shares of company stock worth $7,363,508. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $451,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

