Bennett Selby Investments LP Buys New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 157,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,941,000. Apple comprises 17.8% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 278.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 286,949 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 297.7% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,898,000 after acquiring an additional 474,690 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 70,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

