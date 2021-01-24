Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAEYY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shop Apotheke Europe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

