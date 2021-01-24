Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

