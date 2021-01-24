BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

BGC Partners stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $455.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 51.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 51.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 179,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 48.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 157,996 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

