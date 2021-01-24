Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $474.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $340,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at $340,857.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,913. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

