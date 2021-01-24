Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $41.20 on Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $41.20 or 0.00129304 BTC on exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $6.37 billion and $432.14 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076556 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00287822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039471 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,181.10 or 1.01001022 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.