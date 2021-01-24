Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.22.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 313.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 154,182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,051,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,701,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $356.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $361.47.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

