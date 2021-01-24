BitBall Market Capitalization Reaches $1.54 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $419,058.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,779.20 or 1.00268381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

