Bitcloud Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 30.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $111,305.07 and $8.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,591,201 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

