Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Achieves Market Cap of $429,725.45

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Bitsdaq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitsdaq has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitsdaq has a market cap of $429,725.45 and $294.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00074880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.00795510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00051591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.21 or 0.04408497 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Bitsdaq Coin Profile

BQQQ is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange. Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Bitsdaq Coin Trading

Bitsdaq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

