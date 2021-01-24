Bitzeny Reaches Market Capitalization of $123,937.23 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $123,937.23 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00429758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

