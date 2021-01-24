BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 897 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average of $98.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

