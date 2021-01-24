BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,934.86. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,767.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,628.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,845.50.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

