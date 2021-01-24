BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,053,000 after purchasing an additional 566,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,222,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,327,000 after purchasing an additional 66,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

