BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,614.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average is $78.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

